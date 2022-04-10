Braves' World Series ring features working stadium lights and a pearl thanks to Joc Pederson

Ring one-upping has become a tradition among MLB teams, and it was the Atlanta Braves' turn this year.

The defending champions unveiled their 2021 championship ring on Saturday, with the usual suite of tortured math and unique touches from their improbable playoff run. Players received their rings in a ceremony before a game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Special numbers included 18.71-karat white gold in honor of the Braves' founding in 1871 (as the Boston Red Stockings), 150 diamonds on the "A" to denote the team's 150th anniversary last year, 755 total diamonds as a Hank Aaron tribute, 44 emerald-cut diamonds on the side as another Hank Aaron tribute and a pearl on the side in honor of Joc Pederson's unusual pearl necklace fashion choice.

The real show is inside the ring, however, as it opens up to reveal a replica of Truist Park with working mini-stadium LED lights, said to be a first in championship ring history.

Braves Country, we are proud to introduce you to...



⁰⁰The 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series Championship Ring!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/uKlY4nyvya — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 9, 2022

The Braves revealed even more interesting details in a subsequent breakdown. The ring also features 11 rubies representing where the team's 11 World Series home runs were hit and 2021's trade deadline inscribed on the inside, along with the player's signature and series results.

If there was a team in MLB history that was going to put the trade deadline on its championship ring, it is the 2021 Braves.

All in all, the ring is gigantic, shiny and more than a little ridiculous. As all World Series rings should be. In a rare move, the ring is also available to the general public as an "add-on" to a $25,000 "World Champions Burger" at Triust Park. A replica ring (and burger) is also available for $151.

Best of luck to anyone who have to replace those lights in the future, though. Those probably aren't available at Home Depot.