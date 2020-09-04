Braves, streaking Freeman set for matchup against Nationals

Washington Nationals (12-23, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-14, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Austin Voth (0-4, 7.99 ERA) Atlanta: Tommy Milone (1-4, 5.68 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Freddie Freeman is riding a 16-game hitting streak as Atlanta readies to play Washington.

The Braves are 13-9 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has slugged .465, good for second in the National League. Marcell Ozuna leads the club with a .624 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Nationals are 6-13 against teams from the NL East. The Washington offence has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .366.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozuna leads the Braves with 19 extra base hits and is batting .301.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 26 RBIs and is batting .354.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press