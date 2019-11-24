Braves sign catcher Travis d'Arnaud to two-year deal

The Braves have struck again.

Atlanta signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million deal, the team announced on Sunday.

MORE: Braves' Josh Donaldson voted SN's NL Comeback Player of the Year

D'Arnaud is coming off of a solid year in which he caught for three teams: the Mets, Dodgers and Rays. The 30-year-old backstop played most of the season with Tampa Bay, where he amassed a 1.8 fWAR in the best offensive season he has had since 2015.

D'Arnaud will replace Brian McCann, who retired following the 2019 season. He will pair behind the plate with Tyler Flowers, who was re-signed by the Braves earlier in November through the 2020 season.

The signing is the second big move of the Braves offseason, who signed relief pitcher Will Smith to a three-year, $39 million contract on Nov. 14.