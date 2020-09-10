Braves set National League modern era record with 29-run outburst against Marlins

The Atlanta Braves made history Wednesday night.

After being shut out by Sixto Sanchez and four Miami Marlins relievers on Tuesday, the Braves bounced back with a monumental offensive performance, scoring a National League modern era record 29 runs in a 29-9 win against the same Marlins.

Atlanta reached the magic number on Adam Duvall’s seventh-inning grand slam — his third home run of the game.

The overall MLB record for most runs scored by one team in a single game is 36, set by the Chicago Colts in 1897. The Texas Rangers hold the modern era record after scoring 30 runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007.

Atlanta scored 29 runs despite not scoring in the first and eighth innings and not batting in the ninth inning. The onslaught began with an 11-run second inning, which was capped by back-to-back home runs by Duvall and Ozzie Albies. Overall, the Braves hit seven home runs and scored at least three runs in five different innings.

Duvall led the charge with his three home runs and nine RBIs, which is the highest total by a Braves hitter in 54 years.

In that game on July 3, 1966, Tony Cloninger hit not one, but two grand slams. This is where we tell you Tony Cloninger was a pitcher.

That’s just one interesting tidbit attached to the Braves historic win. Here are a few more:

Nick Markasis: Witness to history

Veteran outfielder Nick Markasis was in the ballpark for two highest-scoring games in MLB's modern era.

He hit clean up for Baltimore on that fateful night 13 years ago, doubling home one of the Orioles’ three runs. He was also present and in uniform for Atlanta on Wednesday, but never entered the game.

Not enough support for Tommy Milone

When the Braves acquired veteran left-hander Tommy Milone on Aug. 30, they hoped he’d fill a void in the team’s ailing starting rotation. Instead, he’s gone winless in three starts despite his offense scoring an average of 16 runs.

Tommy Milone is the first starting pitcher in the modern era to have his team score 10+ runs in an inning while he was in the game twice in the same season and not earn the win in either one. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 10, 2020

That... is not good.

In Wednesday’s outing, Milone failed to qualify for the win after allowing eight runs in 3 1/3 innings. With the Braves, he’s allowed 16 earned runs in 9 2/3 innings.

