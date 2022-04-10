Braves get rings, beat Reds 2-1 behind scoreless Wright

  • Atlanta Braves poses with their World Series rings after a receiving them before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    1/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves poses with their World Series rings after a receiving them before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried shows off his World Series ring after a ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    2/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried shows off his World Series ring after a ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • The Atlanta Braves' World Series rings are collected after a ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    3/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    The Atlanta Braves' World Series rings are collected after a ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright works against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    4/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright works against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia shows off his World Series ring during a ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    5/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia shows off his World Series ring during a ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    6/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    7/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds left fielder Jake Fraley can't get to a ball hit for a single by Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    8/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds left fielder Jake Fraley can't get to a ball hit for a single by Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel breaks his bat as he fouls off a pitch during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    9/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel breaks his bat as he fouls off a pitch during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies is hit by a pitch during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    10/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies is hit by a pitch during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia (38) takes a selfie of his World Series ring during a ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    11/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia (38) takes a selfie of his World Series ring during a ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham steals second base during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    12/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham steals second base during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto breaks his bat as he fouls off a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    13/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto breaks his bat as he fouls off a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies falls after being hit by a Cincinnati Reds pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    14/14

    Reds Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies falls after being hit by a Cincinnati Reds pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves poses with their World Series rings after a receiving them before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried shows off his World Series ring after a ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
The Atlanta Braves' World Series rings are collected after a ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright works against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia shows off his World Series ring during a ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cincinnati Reds left fielder Jake Fraley can't get to a ball hit for a single by Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel breaks his bat as he fouls off a pitch during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies is hit by a pitch during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves' Guillermo Heredia (38) takes a selfie of his World Series ring during a ceremony before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham steals second base during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto breaks his bat as he fouls off a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies falls after being hit by a Cincinnati Reds pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHARLES ODUM
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Reds
    Cincinnati Reds
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Atlanta Braves
    Atlanta Braves
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Olson
    Matt Olson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright has found his confidence, and the Atlanta Braves hope they have found renewed depth in their rotation.

Wright picked up a World Series ring along with many of his Atlanta teammates, then pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings to lead the Braves over the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday night.

“I feel like I'm confident in myself,” said Wright, who spent most of the 2021 season at Triple-A Gwinnett before he was promoted to allow one run in 5 2/3 innings in two World Series appearances against Houston.

“Using the World Series is a great way to boost that confidence,” Wright said.

Atlanta won its second straight following an opening-day loss. Last year, the Braves didn't have a winning record until they were 57-56 on Aug. 8. They sprinted to their first title since 1995, capped by a six-game Series victory over the Houston Astros.

Wright (1-0) struck out six and walked one. He retired 10 consecutive batters before walking Tommy Pham to open the seventh.

“He just pitched,” Reds manager David Bell said of Wright. “He has good stuff for sure, but he located his sinker, changed speeds and kept the ball down. Moved it all around. Really, he was in command and control of exactly what he wanted to do and executed a plan against us.”

A.J. Minter got three straight outs, Darren O'Day pitched a perfect eighth and Will Smith got the save, allowing Tommy Pham's two-out walk and Joey Votto's RBI single before Aristides Aquino popped out.

New closer Kenley Jansen gave up three runs Friday night while throwing 30 pitches in the ninth inning of a 7-6 win. Braves manager Brian Snitker said the 30 pitches was “absolutely” the reason Jansen wasn't asked to pitch back-to-back games.

Wright, a 26-year-old right-hander, enjoyed a strong beginning to what he hopes is a fresh start to his career. The fifth overall pick by Atlanta in the 2017 amateur draft, Wright had a 6.56 ERA in his first four seasons.

Snitker said Wright “figured out who he was” last season in the minors.

“It's great, kind of what you were looking for, what you thought he was capable of,” said Snitker of Wright's performance against the Reds.

Reds right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (0-1) allowed two runs and on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Marcel Ozuna's first-inning double drove in Matt Olson, who had singled, and Ozzie Albies' sacrifice fly brought home Austin Riley.

755 DIAMONDS AND A PEARL

The Braves received their World Series rings in a pregame ceremony. The massive ring carries 755 diamonds, a tribute to Hall of Famer Hank Aaron's home run total.

The ring also includes a white pearl on the right side, a nod to the pearl necklace Joc Pederson wore last season.

“When they showed it to me, my jaw dropped open,” Snitker said.

Former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, now with the Dodgers, will be presented his ring when Los Angeles visits Atlanta from June 24-26.

CHECK THAT SCOUTING REPORT

Olson was thrown out at the plate in the third and seventh innings. Shortstop Kyle Farmer’s relay from left fielder Jake Fraley to catcher Aramis Garcia caught Olson in the third. Aquino’s throw to the plate from left field nailed Olson, who tried to score from second on Ozuna’s single, his third hit of the game.

The Braves acquired Olson from Oakland after realizing they would not be able to re-sign Freeman.

“If anybody wrote in the scouting report from Oakland that I'm fast, they lied,” Olson said, smiling.

Aquino's throw was clocked at 101.6 mph.

“That makes me feel a little better,” Olson said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Lucas Sims could be ready to join the team within two weeks and allow another option as closer. Sims opened the season on the 10-day injured list after offseason health issues put him behind his normal spring training schedule. Sims is expected to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville next week. Bell said Sims could join the team as soon as April 20.

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (9-5, 3.58 ERA in 2021) who left his last spring training start on Monday due to a blister on his right big toe, is not expected to have any limitations in his season debut on Sunday. ... C Manny Piña (sore left wrist) took batting practice and was available off the bench.

UP NEXT

RHP Hunter Greene, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2017 draft by Cincinnati, will make his much-anticipated major league debut on Sunday when he faces Anderson in the series finale. The hard-throwing Greene, 22, was 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA last year at Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • How the Raptors slowed down Joel Embiid

    On this edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk takes a look at how the Toronto Raptors schemed to keep 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid from going off on them in their previous matchup.

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • Chris Boucher: It feels ‘amazing’ to be back in the playoffs

    Chris Boucher described what it feels like to be back in the playoffs after the Raptors defeated the Hawks on Tuesday. He also discussed his relationship with Precious Achiuwa, smashing through expectations this season, and what’s unique about this Toronto team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.