Braves reportedly acquire Chris Sale in trade with Red Sox that includes Vaughn Grissom

Seven-time All-Star Chris Sale is reportedly headed to Atlanta.

The Boston Red Sox are sending the pitcher to the Braves as part of a trade to reunite with sought-after middle infield prospect Vaughn Grissom, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Red Sox will reportedly give the Braves cash in addition to Sale, who waived his no-trade clause to go to Atlanta.

Sale, 34, spent the past seven years with the Red Sox. The most recent campaign was his best season since 2019, featuring a 4.30 ERA in 102.2 innings. He also recorded 125 strikeouts, 29 walks and 15 home runs allowed.

