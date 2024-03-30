Braves rally in the seventh inning to defeat the Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Olson doubled three times, including a bases-loaded drive in a seven-run eighth inning that rallied the NL East champion Atlanta Braves past the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 in Friday’s season opener.

Michael Harris II had three hits and snapped an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single off José Alvarado (0-1) that made it 3-2 and ignited a breakout inning. Alvarado allowed five runs and Connor Brogdon gave up two.

Pierce Johnson (1-0) tossed a scoreless seventh to earn the win for Atlanta in a game delayed a day by rain.

Brandon Marsh hit a two-run homer for the Phillies.

BREWERS 3, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Yelich homered, Freddy Peralta pitched six splendid innings and Milwaukee threw a one-hitter to beat the New York Mets 3-1 in their contentious season opener Friday

Peralta (1-0) struck out eight and walked none in his first opening-day start, helping Pat Murphy to a victory in his debut as Milwaukee manager after he replaced Craig Counsell. The only hit the right-hander gave up was Starling Marte’s one-out homer in the second.

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Civale allowed one run over six innings and Brandon Lowe hit his fourth career grand slam to lead Tampa Bay to a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Civale, a trade deadline acquisition who helped the Rays withstand injuries and make their fifth straight playoff appearance, limited the Blue Jays to George Springer’s solo homer and three singles before turning over a five-run lead to the bullpen.

Randy Arozarena’s RBI single made it 5-1 in the fifth. José Caballero drove in a run in the sixth and defending AL batting champion Yandy Díaz tacked on a two-run single in the eighth.

PIRATES 7, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes had a single and an RBI double, and Pittsburgh used another solid pitching outing to beat Miami.

Michael A. Taylor and Connor Joe also doubled for the Pirates.

Starter Martín Pérez held the Marlins to one run through four innings, allowing six hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

Jake Burger drove in Miami’s first run with a single in the third that scored Arraez, who remains hitless in the series. Burger had his second straight-multi hit game, but the Marlins have been hurt by grounding into seven double plays this season.

The Associated Press