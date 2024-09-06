Braves host the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (67-74, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (76-64, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 4.07 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (8-8, 3.52 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -179, Blue Jays +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Toronto Blue Jays to open a three-game series.

Atlanta is 76-64 overall and 38-29 in home games. The Braves have a 48-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Toronto is 67-74 overall and 33-39 in road games. The Blue Jays have a 51-24 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 37 home runs, 61 walks and 98 RBI while hitting .307 for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-40 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 21 doubles, seven triples and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. Addison Barger is 11-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .256 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Whit Merrifield: day-to-day (head), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Addison Barger: day-to-day (knee), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press