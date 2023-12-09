Braves get David Fletcher and Max Stassi from Angels for Evan White and Tyler Thomas

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves obtained infielder David Fletcher and catcher Max Stassi from the Los Angeles Angels on Friday for infielder Evan White and left-hander Tyler Thomas.

Fletcher, 29, hit .247 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 33 games with the Angels this season and batted .331 with four homers and 38 RBIs in 85 games at Triple-A Salt Lake. An Orange County native, he has a .277 batting average with 16 homers and 168 RBIs in parts of six seasons with the Angels.

Fletcher is owed $14 million as part of a $26 million, five-year contract, a deal that calls for him to receive $6 million next year and $6.5 million in 2025 and includes a $1.5 million buyout of a 2026 team option.

Stassi, 32, did not play this season. He strained his left hip in spring training, and the team said on Sept. 9 that while he was capable of resuming baseball activities, he would miss the rest of the season because of a serious family medical issue.

Stassi has a .212 career average with 41 homers and 128 RBIs in 10 seasons with Houston (2013-19) and the Angels (2019-23). He is owed a $7 million salary for next season and a $500,000 buyout of a $7.5 million team option for 2025.

The 27-year-old White, who spent the last two seasons in the minor leagues, was acquired by the Braves from Seattle on Sunday along with outfielder Jarred Kelenic and pitcher Marco Gonzales for right-handers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar. The Braves traded Gonzales to Pittsburgh two days later.

White agreed to a $24 million, six-year contract in November 2019 before his big league debut and won a Gold Glove at first base during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He has not played in the majors since appearing in 30 games during the 2021 season. He is owed $7 million next year and $8 million in 2025 plus a $2 million buyout of a 2026 club option.

Thomas, 27, was selected by Atlanta from the New York Mets on Wednesday in the Triple-A phase of the winter meeting draft. Thomas split last season between Triple-A Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton, going 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA and four saves in 24 relief appearances. He struck out 41 and walked 13 in 34 2/3 innings.

