Braves' Dallas Keuchel on MLB free agency: 'It's been very sneaky'

CHICAGO — Dallas Keuchel has a lot to say about the state of MLB free agency.

“I could talk about this for hours,” he told SN.

The new Braves starter had a lot of time to look in on baseball from the outside for the past few months as an unsigned free agent. Without a team until June 7, he waited through an entire offseason, spring training and the first two months of the season to finally get a one-year contract with Atlanta.

He doesn’t feel sorry for himself or expect that anyone else should, but count Keuchel among the players and other observers who see what happened with him during free agency as part of a problematic climate in baseball. Players are taking longer than ever to sign, with many settling for contracts that seem disproportionate to their on-field value. Even Bryce Harper and Manny Machado — easily the biggest names available this past offseason — spent much more time on the market than was expected.

The exact reasons continue to be debated, but for Keuchel it comes down to two things: a lack of urgency, and a lack of transparency.

“It’s just a stalemate. Nobody’s even thinking about free agency when free agency hits,” Keuchel said, noting the difference compared with the NFL or NBA. “They’re taking their sweet time going to winter meetings and GM meetings. That’s something I’ve never gotten, either ... that there’s major league talent ready to be signed, and owners and GMs are just taking vacations at that point in time, and just saying ‘Hey, we’ll get to it in a couple weeks.’”

Among pitchers, Keuchel’s situation wasn’t unique, either. Last year, he watched with some nervousness as both Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish waited until mid-March to sign new contracts, knowing that their experience might be a prequel to his. Both got fair deals, in his opinion, but he said it was tough for him to watch, and he believes there wasn’t any justifiable reason for either pitcher to take so long to sign. This winter, he waited alongside closer Craig Kimbrel for much longer than Darvish or Arrieta. Kimbrel finally signed with the Cubs on June 7, the same day Keuchel joined the Braves.

It took both of them that long at least in part thanks to teams deciding to wait until after the amateur draft that takes place the first week of June so they could avoid losing a draft compensation pick. Keuchel said he wasn’t really expecting this, but once his wait crept into mid-April, he and agent Scott Boras started talking about the possibility that joining a big league team might not happen until the second week of June.

“In the history of the game, this has never happened before,” Keuchel said. “Especially with not just one but a couple of guys. So it was talked about early on, but we were hoping it wasn’t gonna happen.”

Ultimately, Keuchel didn’t sweat missing spring training or the first two months of the season, at least not physically. He said the idea that players need spring training to get in shape is badly outdated, but it’s the mental part of preparing for a season that’s necessary. That, Keuchel said, divides successful major leaguers from everyone else — the ones who can lock in day after day and do it for year after year. The talent level between Triple-A and the majors isn’t all that different, but some make it and others don’t, and it’s often dependent on whether they are mentally consistent.

It did bother him a little, though, that he waited around for a deal into June, despite his track record. It would seem that a Cy Young winner and World Series champion shouldn’t have to do much more than that to have teams lining up. But part of the problem, Keuchel said, is that teams have become overly enamored with different qualifications than those.

“Teams like velocity, teams like exuberant spin rate,” Keuchel said.

His average fastball was just a tick over 90 mph last season, and the average spin rate on his slider last year was 2,190 rpm, where the league average on breaking pitches is around 2,500 this year.

“And that’s all great and dandy, but guys have to go out and perform at the big league level for that to translate over, and not a lot of guys do that. That’s why you’re seeing more throwers up here than you’ve ever seen before.”

Teams get attached to the measurables like spin rate and velocity and just throw different pitchers into the mix who are often cheaper, Keuchel said. They’re young and under team control in many cases, so it’s easier for teams to shuffle them around, hoping that they find lightning in a bottle.

The unease Keuchel felt in how this offseason went applies broadly as well. Players like him look around and see their younger counterparts signing very team-friendly extensions — look no further than his teammate Ozzie Albies and the seven-year, $35 million extension that he signed in April — and it concerns them. But Keuchel understands why the young guys are taking these extensions.

“Because they’re nervous,” he said of players like Albies.

Presumably, they see what has happened with Keuchel and Kimbrel and others and want to avoid it.

Keuchel said the unrest in him and the other players is only growing, and as the next collective bargaining agreement is decided upon in two years, a lot will have to change. Players feel like they’re going to have to work to get back what has been taken from them, and it’s a lot, Keuchel said.

“It’s been very sneaky. They’ve really kind of gone around the rules,” Keuchel said of team owners and front offices.

So what needs to happen? There are a lot of possibilities, Keuchel said.

“Do you pay guys earlier, do you blow up arbitration, do you make free agency more like the NBA or NFL?” Keuchel said. “That’s something we’ll talk more about this next offseason. But the fact of the matter is that teams are calling up younger players. The talent level is still the same, but they’re cheaper. So if one guy doesn’t produce, hey, the next guy’s just as cheap, so let’s try them out. At the same time, there’s so much control from teams with young players that why would they want to change the system when they can milk every dollar out of a player?”

Whatever the next CBA looks like, Keuchel knows there’s a lot of money in baseball these days, and like a lot of his follow players, he believes the guys on the field are getting shorted.

“I’m not saying players are greedy by any means, because we’re not. We want fair compensation, we want 50-50,” Keuchel said. “Because ultimately it’s the talent that’s driving ticket sales. People come out to see us.”

Some teams are spending plenty on their players, and Keuchel knows this. There are several with payrolls above the luxury tax threshold, but there are also many well below it. And this has contributed to a league where there are currently five teams with winning percentages well below .400.

“There’s a lot of parity in the league because there are a lot of terrible teams,” Keuchel said. “People talk about parity, it’s just because teams suck.”

These teams, Keuchel said, are keeping their payrolls light and spending their money in ways that are ultimately unfair to fans.

“You see some of the teams in the league, they’re making renovations to the ballpark. That’s their money being put back in the team. It’s not being spent on salary, it’s being spent on renovations to the stadium, and the fans like the renovations, obviously, because they’re nice,” Keuchel said. “A new restaurant comes in or this or that, a new Budweiser deck or something like that, but they’re getting tricked because there’s not more talent on the field, there’s not more major league talent. Some of these teams don't even care about that.”

Keuchel has just a one-year deal with the Braves, so he will probably be right back in the free-agency mess this winter. Between now and then, he’s bound to keep talking about what he thinks needs to change.

“We’re going to have our hands full in the next couple of years trying to figure out how to get this ship righted,” Keuchel said, “and back to a situation where this is never going to happen again and players are compensated fairly.”