Braves come into matchup against the Rockies on losing streak

Atlanta Braves (60-55, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (43-74, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Rockies: Dakota Hudson (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -197, Rockies +163; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head into the matchup against the Colorado Rockies as losers of six straight games.

Colorado has a 43-74 record overall and a 26-31 record in home games. The Rockies have hit 130 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Atlanta has a 28-29 record on the road and a 60-55 record overall. The Braves are 40-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 31 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .279 for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-37 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 55 extra base hits (21 doubles and 34 home runs). Austin Riley is 16-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Peter Lambert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (finger), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

