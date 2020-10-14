Braves closer Mark Melancon catches teammate Ozzie Albies' homer in the bullpen — again

The best streak of the MLB postseason? Sure, the Atlanta Braves have won all seven of their playoff games — but that might not even be the best streak on the team.
For the second game in a row, Ozzie Albies homered against the Los Angeles Dodgers and closer Mark Melancon caught the dinger in the bullpen. What are the chances?
When this happened in Game 1, it was a little bit of right time, right place for Melancon. During Game 2 on Tuesday night, Melancon went out of his way to chase the ball down and make the catch. Obviously, he loved it.
ARE. YOU. KIDDING ME!?— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2020
For the 2nd night in a row, Ozzie Albies hits a home run and Mark Melancon catches it in the bullpen!! pic.twitter.com/Z0aoG7sF4M
Here’s the Game 1 catch, which happened as Melancon was warming up to come into the game.
.@Mark_Melancon_ had him played perfectly. 😂— MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2020
(MLB x @GoogleCloud) pic.twitter.com/oWpqqwEuZC
Twitter was full of great reactions about Melancon’s prowess as an outfielder, but nobody can beat the reaction from a former Braves relief pitcher:
It’s very fun to catch a teammate’s HR in the bullpen. Trust me. https://t.co/0pyC2VJwh3— Dr. Tom House ⚾️🏈🐐 (@tomhousesports) October 13, 2020
If you’re not familiar: House was the pitcher who caught teammate Hank Aaron’s 715th home run in the Braves’ bullpen.
Another fun twist on this, as Joe Buck noted during the FOX broadcast: Melancon has now caught more home runs than he gave up in 2020. Any MLB reliever will take that stat.
More from Yahoo Sports:
Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19, Portugal federation says