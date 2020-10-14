Braves closer Mark Melancon catches teammate Ozzie Albies' homer in the bullpen — again

The best streak of the MLB postseason? Sure, the Atlanta Braves have won all seven of their playoff games — but that might not even be the best streak on the team.

For the second game in a row, Ozzie Albies homered against the Los Angeles Dodgers and closer Mark Melancon caught the dinger in the bullpen. What are the chances?

When this happened in Game 1, it was a little bit of right time, right place for Melancon. During Game 2 on Tuesday night, Melancon went out of his way to chase the ball down and make the catch. Obviously, he loved it.

ARE. YOU. KIDDING ME!?



For the 2nd night in a row, Ozzie Albies hits a home run and Mark Melancon catches it in the bullpen!! pic.twitter.com/Z0aoG7sF4M — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2020

Here’s the Game 1 catch, which happened as Melancon was warming up to come into the game.

Twitter was full of great reactions about Melancon’s prowess as an outfielder, but nobody can beat the reaction from a former Braves relief pitcher:

It’s very fun to catch a teammate’s HR in the bullpen. Trust me. https://t.co/0pyC2VJwh3 — Dr. Tom House ⚾️🏈🐐 (@tomhousesports) October 13, 2020

If you’re not familiar: House was the pitcher who caught teammate Hank Aaron’s 715th home run in the Braves’ bullpen.

Another fun twist on this, as Joe Buck noted during the FOX broadcast: Melancon has now caught more home runs than he gave up in 2020. Any MLB reliever will take that stat.

