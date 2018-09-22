Braves clinch first NL East title since 2013

The Braves clinched their first National League East title since 2013, and just their second title since 2005 Saturday, with a 5-3 win over the Phillies.

Atlanta, now tied for the most division titles in MLB history, was led by star Freddie Freeman's two RBIs. Ronald Acuna Jr. also added a hit, two runs scored and a stolen base.

The Braves went just 70-92 last season, but manager Brian Snitker led the Braves back into the postseason by implementing some young stars to the lineup and rotation.

Atlanta won its fourth straight game and beat second-place Philadelphia for the third day in a row. The Phillies, who led the division in early August, faded while going 6-14 this month.