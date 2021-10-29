Braves and Astros meet in Game 3 of the World Series

Houston Astros (95-67, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 8:09 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (1-1, 3.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 167 strikeouts this postseason) Braves: Ian Anderson (1-0, 3.58 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts this postseason)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -111, Astros -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

WORLD SERIES: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Anderson and Atlanta will face Houston in Game 3 of the World Series.

The Braves were 42-38 on their home turf in 2021. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .317 this postseason, Eddie Rosario leads them with an OBP of .471, including six extra base hits and 11 RBIs.

The Astros were 44-37 on the road in 2021. Houston has a team batting average of .276 this postseason, Yordan Alvarez has led them with an average of .410, including eight extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-2. Jose Urquidy earned his first victory this postseason and Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Houston. Max Fried registered his second loss of the postseason for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 38 home runs and has 113 RBIs.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and is batting .295.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Braves: .252 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: .276 batting average, 4.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Charlie Morton: (fibula), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press