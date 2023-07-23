Braves acquire Chirinos off waivers from Tampa Bay and option Soroka to Triple-A

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and optioned right-hander Michael Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Atlanta also designated right-hander Seth Elledge for assignment. The NL East leaders announced the moves Sunday after their 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chirinos, 29, had gone 4-4 with a 4.02 ERA for Tampa Bay in 15 appearances, including four starts. He struck out 31 and walked 20 in 62 2/3 innings.

He owns a 19-14 record and 3.64 ERA in 64 career appearances, all with Tampa Bay. He has made 33 starts.

Soroka, who turns 26 on Aug. 4, is 2-1 with a 5.52 ERA in six appearances for Atlanta this season after injuries prevented him from pitching at all in 2021 or 2022. He allowed four runs over six innings Friday to pick up the win in a 6-4 triumph over the Brewers.

The Associated Press