Braverman signs off Turkey deal to take out migrant-smugglers’ boats

Migrants landing in Kent - Gareth Fuller/PA

The Home Secretary has launched a crackdown on migrant trafficking gangs in Turkey, the source of up to 90 per cent of small boats that cross the Channel.

Suella Braverman has announced a new agreement with Turkey to dismantle the people-smuggling gangs’ supply chain of dinghies which have been used to transport more than 15,000 migrants across the Channel this year.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) believes the vast majority of small boats that set sail for the UK are constructed in backstreet workshops in Turkey before being paired with outboard motors shipped from China. They are transported to Germany, where they are stored, before being dispatched on demand to the French coastline.

One source estimated that from 80 to 90 per cent of the small boats originate in Turkey before being transported via Bulgaria to Germany.

Joint operations

A new centre, understood to be backed by £3 million in UK Government funds, is to be set up by Turkish police to help coordinate joint operations to cut off the supply of boats and boost intelligence sharing on the gangs between UK and Turkish border force and police. More UK officers will be deployed to Turkey.

Mrs Braverman is also working towards an agreement with Turkey to speed up deportations to the country following a “huge uptick” in the arrival of Turkish migrants on small boats.

More than 1,300 migrants from Turkey have reached the UK via the Channel since the start of the year, a more than tenfold increase. Turkey is now the second most common country of origin – behind Afghanistan – for those landing illegally in Britain.

Mrs Braverman said: “As I’ve made clear, we must do everything we can to smash the people-smuggling gangs and stop the boats.”

Dinghies that have landed in Dover - Gareth Fuller/PA

Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, who paved the way for the agreement after a visit to Turkey, said: “We will be intensively sharing intelligence, people and technology to disrupt the people-smuggling gangs and the manufacture and supply of materials which enable small boat crossings.”

Britain is also in talks with Germany to seize hundreds of dinghies which are stored by criminals in warehouses before being called up for use along the French coast.

Officials are examining whether EU legislation or domestic laws in Germany could be used to allow the confiscation of the vessels as “dangerous goods”, disrupting the supply chain used by traffickers.

Turkish-manufactured inflatable dinghies can cost as little as £1,000 to produce, largely because they have no fixed hull, but are capable of carrying more than 50 people. Each migrant will be charged between £2,000 and £4,000, meaning huge profits for the people smugglers.

Ever more dangerous boats

An NCA spokesman said: “Crime groups involved in Channel small boat crossings are using ever more dangerous and unseaworthy boats, increasing the risk to life. There is no real-world use for these types of boats, which don’t meet European safety regulations and are not suitable for sea crossings.

“We are working with a number of international partners, including Turkey, to disrupt the supply of these vessels, and other maritime equipment such as engines, to those people smugglers organising crossings from France and Belgium to the UK.”

Last July an operation by UK, German and French police smashed a gang that had smuggled more than 10,000 migrants across the channel. The gang used Germany to warehouse boats, engines and other equipment brought in via Turkey and were making £65,000 per crossing, with up to 20 people crammed into each boat.

A new UK-Turkey memorandum of understanding will allow for faster sharing of customs data, information and intelligence feeds to disrupt the people smugglers’ supply chain.

