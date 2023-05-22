‘Nothing untoward happened’ over speeding fine, says Braverman

Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Suella Braverman has insisted that “nothing untoward happened” over claims she broke the ministerial code in allegedly asking civil servants to assist over a speeding fine.

Her comments came after No 10 confirmed Rishi Sunak has spoken to his ethics adviser over the issue, although no formal inquiry has yet begun.

Speaking on a visit to a charity on Monday morning, Braverman confirmed that she had accepted a fine and points on her licence for speeding last summer but denied any wrongdoing over the ministerial code.

“What I will say is that in my view I am confident that nothing untoward happened,” she said after being repeatedly pressed on the issue in a brief TV interview. She was later seen arriving at Downing Street.

A spokesman for Sunak said the prime minister, who returned from the G7 summit in Japan overnight, has been had been “availing himself of the information” over reports Braverman broke rules by asking Home Office civil servants for special treatment after she was caught speeding.

Sunak had spoken to Sir Laurie Magnus, his adviser on ministerial interests, the spokesman said. However, it is understood the PM has not yet ordered Magnus to begin a formal investigation, something the adviser cannot do on his own.

“The prime minister is availing himself of all the information,” the No 10 spokesman said. “I obviously wouldn’t get into specific conversations. The prime minister, as you would expect, is in regular conversation with the home secretary. If anything changes or I can provide an update, I will.”

In a development first reported by the Sunday Times and the Mail on Sunday, it was alleged that Braverman sought help from Home Office civil servants to try to avoid attending an in-person speed-awareness course after being caught speeding, or doing an online course where her name and face would be visible to other participants.

Braverman’s first stint as home secretary, under Liz Truss, saw her sacked by the then-PM because she sent an official document from her personal email to a fellow MP, a breach of ministerial rules.

Story continues

Speaking earlier, Keir Starmer said Sunak must immediately begin a formal investigation into whether Braverman broke the ministerial code, and that she should leave her job if it finds that she did.

“The prime minister needs to launch an investigation into this. I think he’s said he’s going to see his ethics adviser today, to have a meeting with him. What he needs to do – what I would do – is to say to that adviser: you need to investigate this,” Starmer told BBC1’s Breakfast programme.

“From what we know, it looks as if inappropriate action took place from the home secretary that needs to be fully investigated. And I think that’s what many people are expecting from the prime minister this morning.

“The ministerial code is pretty clear that if you break it, you’re supposed to go. But I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I don’t know all the facts. I don’t think anybody knows all of the facts. It looks as if some of the facts are still emerging. So the right thing to do is a proper investigation.”

Related: Suella Braverman: what are the allegations over her speeding fine?

Pressed on whether Braverman should leave her job if she was found to have breached the ministerial code, Starmer said this was the case.

“The prime minister did stand outside Downing Street when he became prime minister and say that he was going to bring about change, much-needed change, under this government and have accountability, honesty and transparency,” he said.

“An investigation obviously comes first and then it’ll be up to the prime minister to take appropriate action, but the usual consequence of breaching the code is, of course, that you go.”

Dave Penman, the head of the FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, rejected the idea that Braverman was being targeted by officials. “This is about ministerial misconduct. It’s not about anyone coming for anyone,” he told Sky News.

If Braverman had sought officials’ help over the speeding fine, Penman said, it would appear to have breached the code. “The ministerial code is clear that you have to separate out your private interests as a minister from your public duties, including the perception of any conflict in that,” he said.

“A speeding fine is an entirely personal matter, so if she’s asked civil servants to intervene in any way on that, that would be a breach of the ministerial code.”

A finding that she had broken the rules would not necessarily mean she had to step down, he added: “The ministerial code allows for a rap across the knuckles, or potentially resignation. It depends what she is found to have done.”

Separately, the Mirror reported on Monday that Braverman’s special adviser, a political appointee rather than a civil servant, told the paper six weeks ago that it was “nonsense” the home secretary had been caught speeding.

The adviser denied this four times, calling the claims “scurrilous” rumours, according to what the paper said was a transcript of the exchanges.