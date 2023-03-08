Braverman says boat crossings will ‘fall dramatically’ but cannot say when

Suella Braverman said small boat crossings will “fall dramatically” under her asylum plans as she insisted they are legal, but could not say when removals will begin.

The Home Secretary was also unable to set out when new detention centres for migrants will be built but said it will be “very clear” by the next election whether her scheme has been a success.

The backlash to plans to prevent anyone who arrives in the UK by unauthorised means from returning has been sharp, with the UN’s refugee agency calling it effectively an “asylum ban”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is braced for legal challenges to the Illegal Migration Bill, which he sees as key to his pledge to “stop the boats” and his electoral chances.

But many questions remain over how successful it will be, particularly with the Government’s controversial policy to forcibly remove asylum seekers to Rwanda grounded by the courts.

Ms Braverman told the BBC: “We will see, based on other countries’ experiences, that, once we’re able to relocate people who’ve come here illegally from the United Kingdom to another safe country, like Rwanda, or back to their own home country, then, actually, the numbers of people making the journey in the first place will fall dramatically.”