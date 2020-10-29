Brave New World: Fans react as Alden Ehrenreich drama is cancelled after just one season

Brave New World has been cancelled by US streaming service Peacock after just one season.

Based on the seminal dystopian novel by Aldous Huxley, the series starred Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and aired in the UK on Sky.

Brave New World was Peacockâs only scripted series when the streaming platform launched in July earlier this year.

Alongside Ehrenreich, the show also starred Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd and Kylie Bunbury.

In a three-star review for The Independent, Ed Cumming wrote: "Brave New World isnât terrible. Brown Findlay and Lloyd are likeable leads, and we root for them even though they are explicitly lacking in emotion.Â

âEhrenreichâs parent-friendly bad-boy shtick, sharpened as Han Solo, has another good workout. Once I got over the sense I was watching a high-concept Center Parcs advert, I appreciated New Londonâs clean, brutalist aesthetic.â

Fans of the show expressed their disappointment with the cancellation on social media.

âThat Alden Ehrenreich kid can't catch a break,â wrote one Twitter user.

âDamnit! This show was really good and was also proof that Alden Ehrenreich was a good actor,â wrote another, while someone else put: âI really liked Brave New World. This is a shame.â

There is a small chance Brave New World will still receive a second season. Reports suggest that the series is being offered to other networks.