Brave swimmers take the plunge for Serpentine Christmas Day swim

Brave swimmers took the plunge at the Serpentine on Saturday morning for a chilly Christmas Day dip.

Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club took part in the Christmas morning handicap, racing over 100 yards for the Peter Pan Cup.

The club’s Christmas Day race has been held every year since 1864.

Many donned Santa hats for the bracing excursion at the popular swimming spot in London’s Hyde Park.

Following their swim, some opted for a well-deserved glass of red wine as they posed for pictures.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

While some parts of the UK woke up to a white Christmas, London will experience highs of 8C.

Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and Strathallan in Perthshire were found to have encountered some snowfall overnight.