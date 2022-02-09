‘Brave call’: Pat Cummins speaks out on Justin Langer’s resignation

Photograph: Joel Carrett/EPA

The Australian Test captain thanked the former coach and said he was sticking up for his teammates





Australia’s Test captain, Pat Cummins, has broken his silence on Justin Langer’s resignation, defending his teammates against former players who have criticised the handling of the head coach’s departure.

In a long statement issued before he is due to speak to media on Wednesday afternoon, Cummins thanked Langer for his “significant” legacies and said his often-cited “intensity drove a better team culture and higher team standards”.

“Justin has acknowledged that his style was intense. And it was,” Cummins said. “He has apologised to players and staff for his intensity. I think the apology was unnecessary. Because the players were OK with JL’s intensity.

“It came from a good place – his fierce love of Australia and the baggy green – something which has served Australian cricket well for three decades. It’s what makes him a legend of the sport.”

Cummins said Cricket Australia had made a “brave call” in only offering Langer a short-term contract but clarified the playing group would have accepted whatever decision the governing body made.

He also directly addressed former players who have spoken out in support of their former Test teammate and friend.

“Finally, we are custodians of cricket, with one very big thing in common: our first duty is to Australian cricket, which is bigger than any one of us,” he said. “I take this responsibility seriously. I live and breathe it. We also have a duty to our mates.

“Many former players have reached out to me and silently offered me their advice which is welcome. Some others have spoken in the media – which is also welcome and comes from a love of the game and their support of a mate.

“To all past players, I want to say this: Just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I’m sticking up for mine. I’m looking forward to speaking with the media today before training.”

