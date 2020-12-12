Brave and Fearless: These Women are Marching Towards a Positive Change in the Environment
‘How dare you?’
These words by 17-year old Greta Thunberg at the UN climate conference gained attention last year. Her concerns on climate change and its impact on her and public life sparked many conversations among people.
Climate change has been a topic of discussion for years now, but it has now taken centre stage like never before. People from across the globe started joining the campaign to save earth from the climate crisis.
The latest entrants to join the campaign are actor and activist Emma Watson and singer Ellie Goulding. They joined about 450 female politicians, academics, and activists on Thursday to demand equal representation for women on Britain’s male-dominated team hosting next year’s UN climate summit.
In a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, they warned that the lack of women in COP26 leadership positions would undermine the summit’s credibility and success..
According to the United Nations, last year’s COP26 summit had 196 leaders and only 25 percent of them were women.
Earlier this month, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had declared a climate change emergency as a symbolic step to increase pressure for action to combat global warming. The government committed to a carbon-neutral government by 2025, in what the prime minister Jacinda called “one of the greatest challenges of our time”.
What is interesting here is that these actions are not restricted to any particular country or age group.
Very recently, about a few months back, we had seen nine-year-old Licypriya Kangujam in India fighting to stop climate change by demanding that the Narendra Modi government bring the climate change law to control air pollution.
She had been protesting at Vijay Chowk in Delhi carrying placards that demanded the government pass a change law and urged people to gather at Vijay Chowk to support her.
Asking clean air to breathe is our basic human rights.
Fighting for climate change is the fight for humanity.
A recipient of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Children's Award, Licpriya has been a constant advocate for environmental protection and has been trying to get the government's attention on climate change in different ways.
While talking about children and their agitation over climate change, we should not forget 11-year-old Ridhima Pandey.
Ridhima was among the 16 young activists who had filed a complaint with the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child against five respondent countries, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey, (indicative of the largest emitters in the world) as a way to protest the lack of government action on the climate crisis.
Hailing from Uttarakhand, Ridhima was featured in the BBC’s list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020 recently.
In September this year, Pandey, in her hand-written letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had said that her worst nightmare was going to school with an oxygen cylinder, requesting PM Modi to make sure that “an oxygen cylinder doesn’t become an essential part of the life of children, which we may have to carry on our shoulders everywhere in future”.
