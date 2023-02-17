Braunwyn Windham-Burke Marries Jennifer Spinner in $378 Feathered Mini Dress Covered in Rings

Braunwyn Windham-Burke wedding

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has a ring from her fiancée, and donned a dress with plenty of them too!

For her Vegas Valentine's Day commitment ceremony to Jennifer Spinner, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 45, marked the occasion by wearing a $378 Queen of Sparkles White Feather Ring dress.

The dress featured a t-shirt-like top covered in a print of large engagement rings — plus a feathered skirt. She accessorized the look with a white veiled headband and white slouchy boots, an ideal Vegas chapel outfit for the former reality star to celebrate her love for her partner of seven months.

"It was the best day. I love you @hashtag_blehssed , I love how you love me, I love how you love the kids," Windham-Burke wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "Here's to a lifetime of living life to the fullest and seizing every moment !! Dress by @queenofsparkles"

The mother of seven has been a fan of the Louisiana-based brand of late, wearing a sequined look for her youngest daughter Hazel's 5th birthday party earlier this month and sporting a scissor-print ensemble on the red carpet at the Accused premiere last month.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke wedding

Bright and happy wardrobe choices have become a trend for the star, since she filed for divorce in October from her husband of 23 years, Sean Burke.

The pair was together for 28 years and share seven children: Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, 9-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 7, and Hazel.

Since the start of the year, Windham-Burke has been relishing her new relationship with Spinner, marking the New Year with a special pledge.

"We were in North Carolina on New Year's Eve," she exclusively told PEOPLE last month. "And at 11:59, we did a little commitment ceremony to each other where we exchanged rings and told the other, 'I love you, I want to be with you, this is my promise to you, this is where we're headed, I want to spend the rest of my life with you.'"

"It was just the two of us. It was really intimate and beautiful and special and just a really cute moment we shared together as a couple," she added.