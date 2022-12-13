Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Ex Sean Are 'Looking Forward to the Holidays' with 7 Kids amid Divorce

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her ex Sean Burke are making the most of the holidays with their seven children amid recent legal disputes between the former couple.

In an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE, Windham-Burke and Burke explain they are trying to move past the "tough" early days of their formal separation and are "working toward a much better place" in time for the holidays.

"We will both say, the beginning of our divorce was tough — tougher than we thought it would be," they tell PEOPLE. "However, due to some recent changes we have both made, we are working toward a much better place this holiday season."

"You have to understand, we have been companions for over a quarter of a century — that's a super long time. This transitional period from separation into divorce is new to us, especially with unexpected private family court matters being made public," they add. "We are looking forward to the holidays with our children, and ringing in a hopeful new year. We send love to those going through a divorce this holiday season."

A recent court filing obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday reveals that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum says she's been "unable to provide" for herself and the couple's seven children — Hazel, 4, Koa, 7, 9-year-old twins Caden and Curren, 17-year-old Jacob, Rowan, 20, and Bella, 22 — following their split.

Windham-Burke, who filed for divorce from Burke in October, says that her ex has "stopped providing any support," leading the former reality star to rely on family for "basic living expenses and even expenses for our children."

"I have relied on [Burke] for all financial security since I was 20 years old," Windham-Burke claims, per the documents. "I have relied on [Burke] to make all financial decisions for 23 years, and I have effectively been kept in the dark regarding the true extent of our business interests and assets."

The 45-year-old is asking her ex for $10,000 per month in spousal support, based on his alleged $65,000 per month gross income, which Burke agreed to in his own filing, asking that the court would "reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to" himself as well.

The couple were married for 23 years and together for 28 at the time of their split.

The couple decided to go their separate ways nearly two years after Braunwyn came out as a lesbian in December 2020. From that time until the divorce filing, the two remained married while each began dating other women.

"Those who have followed our story probably aren't surprised to find out how difficult attempting to create a 'modern family' is," Braunwyn told PEOPLE at the time of their divorce. "For the protection, integrity and love for my children, that's all I will share as I navigate this new chapter."

"I will always have so much love for the family we created that will continue to flourish and thrive," she said.