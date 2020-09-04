Brault expected to start for Pittsburgh against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (16-21, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-24, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Luis Castillo (0-5, 4.34 ERA) Pittsburgh: Steven Brault (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will meet on Friday.

The Pirates are 10-13 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .281, last in the National League. Jacob Stallings leads the team with a mark of .391.

The Reds are 10-13 in division play. Cincinnati has hit 56 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with 10, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Moran leads the Pirates with 13 extra base hits and is batting .266.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 19 extra base hits and is batting .246.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press