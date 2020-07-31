Brattle Street Investment Corp Release Financial Statements for Quarter Ending May 31, 2020

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brattle Street Investment Corp (“Brattle Street” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BRTL), today posted its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending May 31, 2020.

The Company’s financial statements for the periods ending May 31, 2020 and May 31, 2019 and accompanying Management’s Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), have been filed on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Brattle Street Investment Corp

Michael Dalsin

Chairman

1 (844) 877-7562

IR@inspirafin.com

www.inspirafin.com





