Brat Loves Judy Season 2 Supertease Sees the Couple Face Relationship Issues Ahead of Wedding

Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Dupart experienced problems in their relationship ahead of their wedding — and season 2 of Brat Loves Judy is giving a closer look at all the drama.

The reality show's sophomore run will see the couple plan their dream wedding. But the lead-up to the altar "unveils unresolved relationship issues," a description from WEtv reads.

PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at the new season in which "the power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers, as they navigate married life," according to the season 2 description. "Judy returns to her hometown in NOLA where Brat and Judy started their love journey — where it all began!"

The pair's relationship drama actually kicks off the supertease. Brat airs out her issues with Judy while recording her new music, but the rapper is hesitant to let her love hear the new material upon her request.

Jesseca “Judy” Dupart and Da Brat attend the premiere of "Kandi & The Gang" series celebration at Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine on March 06, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paras Griffin/Getty

RELATED: Da Brat Marries 'Twin Flame' Judy Dupart on 2/22/22: 'We Get to Show the World We're a Union'

"I was like, 'Bitch, the music's about you,'" Brat says while in conversation with friends.

As they are days away from their nuptials, Brat and Judy butt heads over the planning of the ceremony.

"We just need to pause for a minute," says Brat as Judy raises her voice to add, "You always think I'm challenging. I'm not challenging you!"

Later, Judy asks Brat, "Are we doing it or are we not?"

Wiping away tears, Brat says, "I don't know."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fortunately for fans, Brat and Judy do make it down the aisle on Feb. 22 — as PEOPLE exclusively revealed. The couple was surrounded by loved ones when they tied the knot at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia.

Story continues

The wedding will be featured later on Brat Loves Judy's second season. Additionally, the network teases what else is in store, including Brat planning Judy's surprise 40th birthday party and the drama surrounding Judy's pregnancy with the duo's first child together.

"Family drama hits the fan when an unexpected announcement hits social media, and LisaRaye [McCoy] doesn't hold back from what she has to say," the synopsis adds. "Brat's calling all the shots in her music career as she reinvents herself as an independent artist … exploring her tomboy vs. feminine side and opening more than ever before."

Season 2 of Brat Loves Judy premieres June 9 at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.