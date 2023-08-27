Brassic series 5 trailer teases dramatic "revenge" plot

Sky

Brassic has teased a dramatic "revenge" storyline in a brand new trailer for series 5 of Sky's hit comedy series.

Starring Preacher's Joe Gilgun as Vinnie O'Neill, a man living with bipolar disorder, Brassic follows Vinnie and his rebellious group of friends as they commit crimes in order to make money.

The newly released trailer promises more drama and trouble for the group as their feud with local crime gang the MacDonagh brothers continues.

In series 4, Vinnie's best friend Dylan, played by Damien Molony, was brutally bundled into a car and kidnapped by the MacDonagh brothers.

While it is unclear if this was the end of Dylan for good, last year Molony announced that he was exiting the show as a series regular leaving his character's fate uncertain. As we see in the trailer for series 5, Vinnie promises to take revenge on the MacDonagh brothers in an effort to uncover what happened to his best friend.

In a conversation with his ex-girlfriend Erin, played by Our Girl 's Michelle Keegan, Vinnie says: "We'll just have to act normal, somehow we'll plot our revenge won't we?"

Teasing an exciting season, the trailer also reveals that Call My Agent star Camille Cottin has joined the cast as Vinnie's new therapist.

Set for release on September 28, all episodes of Brassic's fifth series will be released in one go for fans to watch on demand.

In other Brassic news, the show recently announced that it would be getting its first ever Christmas special which will follow on from the events of series 5. Following the announcement, new photos from the set of the Christmas episode revealed that Imelda Staunton will be making an appearance in the episode after previous reports of big-name casting.

Brassic airs on Sky Max and NOW, and returns for series 5 on September 28.

