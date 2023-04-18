Brass band member, 95, breaks Guinness world record

Tom Street - pictured with his grandson Louis - said playing music all his life had been "a joy"

A 95-year-old cornet player has been honoured with a Guinness world record for his lifelong love of music.

Tom Street, 95, from Heage in Derbyshire, has been named as the longest-serving man to play in a brass band.

Mr Street, who has been a member of Heage Silver Band for 82 years, was surprised with the accolade on Sunday by his 21-year-old grandson Louis.

He described playing brass band music as "a joy".

Mr Street said he joined the band at 14 after receiving his first cornet at the age of five.

Before being given the record-breaking accolade, he had thought he was being taken on a trip to the pub - but instead was taken to the band's rooms.

"I wondered what it was all about," Mr Street said.

"I was looking around and seeing all my friends here. I've played with them right through the years."

'Music can describe what words can't'

Louis said his grandfather's love of music dated back to his childhood.

"It's been his life, basically, two or three times a week," he said.

"He gave me a cornet when I was two. He said 'music can describe what words can't'.

"I think without him the band wouldn't be here today, so it's been an amazing effort."

Guinness World Records has been contacted for a comment.

