Brass Against Apologizes After Lead Singer Pees on Fan’s Face Mid-Show

Brass Against, a band known for performing brass versions of rock songs, has issued an apology after its lead singer peed on a fan’s face at a festival in Daytona Beach last week.

Yes, you read that right. During a set at Welcome to Rockville on Thursday night, singer Sophia Urista pulled down her pants on stage and peed on a (surprisingly willing) fan mid-song. On Friday, the band posted an apology on Twitter, assuring fans that it wasn’t a planned stunt.

“We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away,” the tweet read. “That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

During the performance, Urista grabbed a bottle of water, and noted that the show would be closed out with her relieving herself on someone in the audience once she drank it all.

“Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma piss in this motherf—er’s mouth,” she said.

A few minutes later, the man indeed climbed onto the stage, with an apparently empty can attached to his forehead. He laid down flat on his back on stage, prompting Urista to straddle his head, slide her pants down, and pee into the can — or at least, aim for it.

When she finished, the man scooped some of the liquid on stage into his hands and threw it out over the audience. After getting her pants pulled back up, Urista walked back over to him, telling him to get off the stage and calling for security to help her out.

Story continues

“Security, get him the f— out of here!” she said. “Get the f— out of here, you’re done!”

You can watch the full moment in the video below but be warned, it is definitely NSFW.