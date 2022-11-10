Brasa Peruvian Kitchen gets $2 Million from Investors:

Opens 4th location at Queen and John

Camu Camu Smoothie and Brasa Chicken Bowl

Camu Camu Smoothie and Brasa Chicken Bowl part of offerings being given away this Saturday

Toronto, ON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Start brushing up on your Peruvian trivia because it just might land you some pocket cash, Saturday, November 12 from 12-2pm, at the latest Brasa Peruvian Kitchen opening at 315 Queen St. West (at John) where they’ll be giving away cash to anyone who can correctly answer Peruvian trivia (no purchase necessary). And fear not if you fumble...they’ll be giving away free Camu Camu smoothies and Hot Brasa Chicken and Andean Potato bowls so everyone walks away a winner (while supplies last).

The Brasa Peruvian Kitchen Queen West location is the fourth to open since the company first launched during the pandemic just over a year ago. Founder Michel Falcon is on a mission to share his love of Peruvian flavours and ingredients with Canadians. The smoothie and bowl giveaway is a sneak peek into their offerings before they officially open the next day Sunday, November 13.

“Growing up with Peruvian roots in Canada, I want others to experience the beautiful and majestic elements that make Peruvian food so unique,” says Michel Falcon, Founder and CEO of Brasa Peruvian Kitchen. “We serve up everyday meals like warm bowls and salads with real Peruvian flavours and ingredients as a friendly way to introduce Canadians to a relatively unfamiliar cuisine.”

As an established entrepreneur, international keynote speaker and best-selling author, Michel Falcon is no stranger to success. With King West mainstays like Baro, The Loft and Petty Cash under his belt, he knows what it takes to create and sustain a successful business. And investors are paying attention – Falcon was able to secure $2million in funding (led by high-profile investor Stephen Arbib) within the first year of business for Brasa Peruvian Kitchen. All this during a time when investing was the furthest thing from anyone’s mind with most businesses just trying to stay afloat during the pandemic. And he doesn’t plan on stopping here. Plans for expansion include roughly 100 restaurant openings by 2028 with sights on the U.S. market in 2023, starting with New York.

Story continues

With solid leadership and a people-centric culture, the menu is a reflection of the company ethos. Designed by Peruvian-born chefs Torontonian Guillermo Russo (who worked with chef Gordon Ramsay) and NYC chef Jose Luis Chavez (of Michelin restaurant Mission Ceviche), the culinary offerings at Brasa Peruvian Kitchen are flavour-centric and supported by ingredients that are nutrient-dense. Part of the menu development included the expertise of a pair of local nutritionists and dieticians to ensure a balance of flavour and nutrition. Their bowls and salads bring together flavour and a well-balanced meal of animal and plant proteins, root vegetables, and grains, with familiar items like mixed greens, roasted chicken and shrimp while introducing new flavours and exports from Peru like rocoto, golden beets, Sweety Drop peppers and toasted Peruvian corn. With distinct flavours and ingredients pulled from the Pacific Ocean and the Andes Mountains to the Amazon Rainforest, the success of this quick service brand comes as no surprise to their growing fan base.

“These tasty bowls are yet another testament to Toronto’s thriving diverse food scene,” says YouTube food and travel personality, Gunnarolla (known for his viral travel and food videos). He first fell in love with Brasa Peruvian Kitchen after tasting some of the distinct ingredients. “I love the complexity of flavours and textures... I feel like I’m getting a taste of Peru without the jetlag.”

Customers can look forward to signature offerings from healthy bowls to smoothies at the new location, (officially opening on Sunday, November 13) and feel good knowing that $10 thousand will be donated to support local farming projects in Peru, as they do with each new store opening.

Brasa Peruvian Kitchen is available at these locations and can also be ordered through their website, UberEats and Ritual.

The lunch giveaway this Saturday from 12-2pm, will include Camu Camu smoothies (with almond milk, banana, a tropical fruit blend, lucuma, golden berries and Camu Camu berries) and Hot Brasa Chicken (with mixed greens, roasted chicken, mint cucumber, roasted garlic, panca potatoes, raw shredded carrots, salsa criolla, golden beets, hot rocoto and lime sauce) or vegetarian option, Andean Potato bowls (with mixed greens, garlic roasted and panca potatoes, Peruvian mixed corn, queso fresco, Peruvian black olives, toasted Peruvian corn, double avocado and maca dressing). Make sure you note some of these ingredients...it just might land you some pocket cash!

For more information, visit www.brasaperuvian.com

-30-

All media inquiries:

Jenny Shin, President & CEO Milestones Public Relations

jshin@milestones-pr.com | 1-647-286-8584

Digital links:

Website: https://brasaperuvian.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brasaperuvian/

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/brasaperuvian/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/brasaperuvian

About Founder and CEO Michel Falcon

Michel Falcon is a restaurant entrepreneur, international keynote speaker and author who leverages his People-First Culture philosophy to create customer experience, employee engagement and company culture strategies to grow businesses.

In 2016, Michel and his business partners owned and operated a portfolio of restaurants and venues including Baro, The Loft, and Petty Cash located in downtown Toronto.

In 2018, Michel was hired by McDonald’s Canada to be their spokesperson for their National Hiring Day campaign. In the same year, he released his best-selling book, “People-First Culture: Build a Lasting Business by Shifting Your Focus from Profits to People.”

In 2019, Inspired by US-based brands such as SweetGreen and Cava, Michel ventured off on his own to start Brasa Peruvian Kitchen, a fast-casual restaurant concept. In 18 months, he has been able to open five corporate locations with his eyes set on the US market for 2023. He is on a mission to embed the customer and employee-focused strategies he has used in dozens of industries into the fast-casual restaurant industry which is often not seen as a haven for great workplaces or guest experiences.

Throughout his career, he has been hired to advise companies like Subway, Verizon Wireless, Alfa Romeo, Electronic Arts, JP Morgan Chase and many others globally recognized brands.

Attachment

CONTACT: Jenny Shin Milestones Public Relations 6472868584 jshin@milestones-pr.com



