Brantly Millegan Remains a Director of ENS Foundation After Failed Attempt to Boot Him

Brantly Millegan will remain as the director of the Cayman-registered Ethereum Name Service Foundation after a vote to remove him failed.

This drama began in early February after a 2016 tweet surfaced where Millegan expressed views condemning homosexuality, transgenderism, abortion and other issues.

In the end, the results were 43.39% against Millegan’s removal, 37.51% for it, and 19% abstaining.

The ENS Foundation is the legal representation of the DAO.

ENS token holders were eligible to vote. Each token held represented one vote.

Nick Johnson, founder and lead developer of ENS, who fired Millegan from True Names Ltd, a company owned by the foundation to manage the code development, abstained from voting, according to on-chain data.

In the past, Johnson had said he was a supporter of Millegan, tweeting that he had “never seen Brantly treat anyone as different or lesser because of who they are.”

After the vote concluded, Millegan wrote that he believes “ENS is for everyone” and he looks forward to getting back to work in building ENS.

Read more: Vote to Remove Brantly Millegan From ENS Foundation Likely to Fail