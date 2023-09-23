Brant County business in dispute with county over blocked driveway access

The owners of Brant County’s Little Brown Cow Local Food Emporium are calling on the county to remove concrete barricades blocking access to one of two driveways to the business.

Jenny Butcher, who owns the popular dairy farm and grocery store south of Brantford, worries the two yellow barriers installed Wednesday will restrict customers from accessing the business and create safety concerns at the Cockshutt Road property.

Butcher fears that the single artery will leave 18-wheeler trucks that frequent the property for deliveries — and as customers — with no option but to try to back in from the highway, or park on the shoulder.

“Which is not something that’s good for us, it’s not something that’s good for public safety, it’s not something that’s good for road safety,” Butcher said.

Butcher filmed county staff barricading the north driveway entrance on Wednesday morning, and by Friday afternoon, more than 1.2 million people had viewed the video.

“People got to see this barricade going in and see that that’s something that causes an emotional response,” said Butcher, who owns the store with partner Wes Kuntz.

For years, the business has had two driveways where customers can enter and exit the property.

Butcher said the issue arose when a designated lane for traffic turning left onto their property from Cockshutt Road was added last year.

As a result, drivers using the north laneway now need to cross through the turning lane to leave, if they’re going left on Cockshutt.

“This creates several turning conflicts on a road with 13,000 to 16,000 vehicles per day travelling at a posted 80 km/hour,” Alison Newton, chief administrative officer for the County of Brant, said in a written statement.

Newton said the barriers were installed because of an “ongoing safety concern regarding traffic and access issues at the location.” It’s not clear whether they are a permanent measure.

According to Newton, the county has been in discussions with the owners of the business since 2022. The business requested the turning lane, and “the county determined it was warranted,” Newton added.

“It was communicated to the business in advance that this would cause an additional safety issue and would result in the north driveway being removed.”

Newton’s statement went on to say that “County of Brant staff presented options to resolve the potential public safety hazard. The owners declined those options and offered no solutions of their own.”

But Butcher says that’s not the case.

“We worked on solutions for nine months with county engineers to try to understand how can we have our goals met and the county have their goals met simultaneously and come to a solution that's going to work.”

Butcher and Kuntz recently paved the laneway — which was previously gravel — in part with a $100,000 grant from the Hamilton Halton Brant Regional Tourism Association’s Tourism Relief Fund.

Newton said the business did not apply for a permit for the work.

“If they had filed a permit application for the paving of their north entrance, the county could have identified this as an issue at that time,” she said.

But Kuntz said the county was aware of their plans.

“They came in here and asked us when we were going to pave this, because they wanted to make sure the elevations were the same,” as Cockshutt, which was also being repaved.

Supporters of Little Brown Cow are expressing anger and confusion over the move.

“I've tried calling the council members, I've tried to contact the mayor and no one will speak to us,” said Cockshutt Road resident Ken Stock. “And we just feel like we have no voice.”

In addition to safety concerns, Butcher said she feels the barriers send a message to the business: “To be throttled back to one single entrance to us tells us ‘get back in your lane and be a cute little country market.’”

“But that’s not what we are. We are a grocery store. We feed people, we serve the community and we deserve the same access that a grocery store would have, the same access that a Walmart would have. We deserve to operate as the size of business that we are.”

Celeste Percy-Beauregard's reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator