Branson's Virgin rocket takes satellites to orbit

Cosmic Girl taking off from Mojave with LauncherOne under her left wing

Sir Richard Branson's rocket company Virgin Orbit has succeeded in putting its first satellites in space.

Ten payloads in total were lofted on the same rocket, which was launched from under the wing of one of the entrepreneur's old 747 jumbos.

Sir Richard is hoping to tap into what is a growing market for small, lower-cost satellites.

By using a jet plane as the launch platform, he can theoretically send up spacecraft from anywhere in the world.

In reality, of course, his Virgin Orbit system has to be licensed in the locality where it is used, which at the moment is solely California. But there are well-advanced plans to bring the 747 and its rockets to Cornwall in south-west England, for example.

Map

Sunday's success was a big fillip for Sir Richard's team who had tried and failed to launch a rocket in May last year. That effort was thwarted by a breached propellant line feeding liquid oxygen to the booster's first-stage Newton-3 engine.

No such problems occurred this time.

The modified 747, named Cosmic Girl, left its base in California's Mojave desert at 10:38 PST (18:38 UTC) to fly out over the Pacific Ocean.

Sixty-one minutes later, and cruising at 35,000ft (10,500m), the jet banked hard to the right, dropping as it did so the 21m-long rocket that had been clamped to its underside.

Within seconds this booster, called LauncherOne, had ignited its engine and was climbing to space.

Correct deployment of the various spacecraft onboard at an altitude of roughly 500km was confirmed two hours later.

Rocket profile

Sir Richard has been trying to find the right solution to get into the satellite launch business since 2009. His concrete proposal was first put before the public at the Farnborough International Air Show three years later.

There is an emerging market for small, lower-cost spacecraft, whose developers are seeking more flexible and affordable ways of getting their assets above the Earth.

Story continues

Virgin Orbit is one of a number of companies now racing to meet this demand. Other contenders include the Rocket Lab outfit, which sends up its vehicles from a ground launch pad in New Zealand; but there are tens of other small rocket start-ups at various stages of maturation.

Even in the UK, where Virgin Orbit hopes to operate, there are start-ups looking to grab a piece of this business.

Most, however, are developing rockets that launch in the more familiar fashion from the ground. These vehicles would go up from Scotland.

Sir Richard presented the LauncherOne concept at Farnborough in 2012

Will Whitehorn is the president of UKSpace, the trade body representing the space industry in Britain. He's also a former president of Virgin Galactic, Sir Richard's other space company which hopes soon to start flying fare-paying passengers above the atmosphere in a rocket plane.

He said Virgin Orbit's success on Sunday was hugely significant.

"This is a momentous day for the small satellite world, as we will be able to launch satellites responsively; and for the UK this event promises sovereign launch capability very soon," he told BBC News.

"I plan to push hard for a launch from Cornwall to coincide with the G7 meeting this year if at all possible!"