Brandy marks debut Billboard Music Awards performance with B7 medley

The Vocal Bible is back!

Brandy took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time Wednesday night. The acclaimed R&B singer showed off her famous voice and performed a medley of three tracks off her recent album B7: "Borderline," "No Tomorrow" (featuring Ty Dolla $ign), and "Almost Doesn't Count."

She's released various singles over the years, but B7 is Brandy's first album since 2012's Two Eleven, and the July 31 collection ushered in her comeback to music.

"I wanted it to be honest and authentic," she told EW about the album. "I felt it was important for me to tell my own stories about my experiences with love and the different challenges I've faced. I have so much to give, I have so much to share. My voice is still here, my energy is still creative."

Last month, Brandy went head to head with Monica in a record-shattering Verzuz battle that racked up 6 million views across all platforms.

Although Wednesday marked her first time performing at the awards show, she's already garnered plenty of accolades from the BBMAs. Brandy won all seven times she was nominated, which included Best R&B Female and Best New Rap Clip for "I Wanna Be Down."

Other artists on the 2020 BBMAs lineup include BTS, Alicia Keys, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, Demi Lovato, En Vogue, and Garth Brooks, who's receiving this year's Icon Award.

