Brandy Discusses Experience with Early Fame Following 8th Album Release: 'I Went Through a Lot'

Brandy is opening up about her return to music after staying out of the spotlight for several years.

Before the release of her seventh studio album b7 last Friday, the singer joined Ebro Darden on Apple Music's R&B Now where she discussed her feelings about fame coming back to the music scene.

While b7 is the artist's first album since 2012's Two Eleven, Brandy said she isn't focused on coming back to music for the stardom.

"It's not as fun as it used to be," she explained of her desire for popularity. "Things have definitely changed."

She continued, "...but I'm blessed to still have the passion for music and I definitely have a lot of love out there for me and I feel like I have a responsibility to inspire people and to bless people with music."

"My want for fame and my want for popularity — that doesn't satisfy me," she admitted. "Do I need people to notice me in Target? Do I need people to recognize me at Ralphs? I don't have an ego in that way — I'm not addicted to fame."

The 41-year-old went on to explain that her early experience with fame wasn't always a positive one.

"I know what fame did to me early on," she said. "I went through a lot."

The singer said that she now feels "whole" that she's completed her album after working on it for eight years.

"This is something I can be proud of. I feel like I can breathe now," she told Darden.

According to a press release, Brandy's "15-track confessional" shows a new side of the singer, as she debuts her writing skills for the first time in her career.

The Grammy winner described her latest work as her "most personal album to date."

"Every song tells a story," she said.

The album, which was executively produced by Brandy along with DJ Camper and LaShawn Daniels, features collaborations with artists like Daniel Caesar and Chance the Rapper. Brandy's daughter, Sy'rai Smith, also worked with the singer on the track "High Heels."

The rest of the tracklist is filled out with: "Saving All My Love," "Unconditional Oceans," "Rather Be," "All My Life, Pt. 1," "Lucid Dreams," "Borderline," "No Tomorrow," "Say Something," "All My Life, Pt. 2," "I Am More," "All My Life, Pt. 3," and "Bye Bipolar."

b7 is available now wherever you stream music.