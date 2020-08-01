Brandy Is Back With ‘B7,’ Her First Album in Eight Years

After an eight-year hiatus, Brandy has returned to music with her seventh album “B7,” which released July 31 via her record label Brand Nu and eOne Urban.

The 15-track album is co-written and co-produced by Brandy and includes collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Daniel Caesar and her daughter, Sy’rai. After a five-year legal battle with her former label, Chameleon Entertainment, Brandy told Rolling Stone that she has finally found freedom with this record’s release.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

More from Variety

“I put everything I could into this project. It was so freeing for me, because I did get a chance to really dig in and write from my heart of hearts,” Brandy said. “I was able to really get a lot of things off of my chest, really use music as a way to escape and heal.”

Although she reached a settlement with Chameleon in 2017, Brandy said she took her time releasing “B7” in order to ensure it was her best work yet.

“I’m glad that I didn’t rush it because when you’ve been absent from music for so long you want to make sure that it’s your best work,” Brandy said. “For me, I approached this album like this is my last project. What would I want it to sound like? How would I want to express myself?”

After the release of her sixth album “Two Eleven” in 2012, Brandy focused on her acting career, making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” and starring in the BET sitcom “Zoe Ever After.”

The release of the album on July 31 was accompanied by a music video for “Borderline,” a moody ballad touching on themes of heartbreak and loss. The visual depicts Brandy being taken into a mental hospital against her will, ending with a PSA about mental health and the message, “You are not alone.” Watch the video below.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.