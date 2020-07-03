REGINA, SK, July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Brandt Group of Companies is pleased to announce that, effective July 2, they have successfully acquired the assets of Ontario-based Sokkia Canada. This acquisition, which directly affects the Ontario and Quebec markets, makes Brandt the exclusive dealer for Sokkia optical survey instruments, accessories and parts for the entire Canadian market.

Brandt Completes Sokkia Canada Acquisition, Expands Position as #1 Geospatial Supplier (CNW Group/Brandt Group of Companies)

The news signals Brandt's entry into Central Canada's geopositioning technology market and is the latest in a growing list of acquisitions and dealer agreements made by the Regina, SK-based company since their purchase of Ontario/Quebec/Newfoundland and Labrador John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer Nortrax in late 2019.

"Expanding our Sokkia offering into Ontario and Quebec has been a high priority for Brandt," says Brandt CEO, Shaun Semple. "Central Canada is an important new market for us and we are 100% committed to delivering exceptional value for the survey, engineering and construction industry here. This addition is a big step forward for us."

The Sokkia product lineup will be distributed and supported through the company's Brandt Positioning Technology division and includes total stations, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers, data collectors, digital levels, and a full complement of field accessories.

The move will consolidate Sokkia distribution for the first time under one banner and will further establish the Brandt's position as a premier privately-held Canadian company.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies — headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada — is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., Brandt Road Technology, Brandt Mineral Technology, and Brandt Tractor Ltd. — the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has over 100 locations in Canada and the U.S., over 3,400 employees, and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

Brandt Group of Companies (CNW Group/Brandt Group of Companies)

