The brands raising their prices five times faster than supermarkets

Big food brands are raising prices as much as five times faster than supermarket own-brand products, with the cost of some consumer staples up by 33pc in the last year.

Shoppers are battling a cost of living crisis, with the headline rate of inflation currently 9.1pc. However the cost of many consumer favourites has risen much faster, new analysis shows.

The Danish butter brand Lurpak was among the biggest risers. A 500g tub of butter has increased by 33pc to £4.50 compared with June last year, according to the analyst Trolley.co.uk, more than three times the rate of inflation. This week supermarket Asda started to attach security tags to tubs of butter as prices reached record highs. A kilogram pack of the butter spread currently sells for £9 at online retailer Ocado.

Rising dairy and oil costs have been blamed for the rising prices. However, supermarkets have increased prices much more slowly on their in-house ranges. Own-brand salted butter at Sainsbury’s, Asda and Tesco increased by 28pc, 18pc and 18pc respectively in the past year, well below Lurpak’s 33pc jump.

Butter was not the only kitchen staple to rise sharply. The price of Happy Eggs’ pack of six large free range eggs has increased by 12pc to £1.91, according to Trolley. Meanwhile, an own-brand pack of six eggs at Waitrose has remained the same at £1.

A 400g pack of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise has jumped by 33pc in the past year to £2, compared with a 7pc rise in a 500g of Asda’s Real Mayonnaise, which costs 75p. Elsewhere, a two litre bottle of Irn Bru has risen by 20pc to £1.50 but Asda’s own-brand “Iron Brew” has risen by just 15pc, to 60p.

Rocio Concha, of the consumer group Which?, called on big brands to better protect their customers from the worst cost of living crisis in a generation. She said: “Supermarkets and manufacturers should provide clear unit pricing so people can easily compare items. Budget ranges should also be more widely available across stores so consumers do not have to pay over the odds for everyday essentials.”

Young families buying big-name items have also suffered steep price rises. A pack of six Pampers “baby-dry” nappies jumped 23pc to £12, while an alternative nappy range at Aldi rose by just 5pc to £3.27. Meanwhile, the children’s medicine Calpol grew by 19pc to £3.40, even as Morrisons own brand of junior paracetamol stayed flat at £2.

Martyn James, a consumer rights campaigner, urged consumers to shop around. “There are some nasty surprises lurking in aisles, and big brands are at best naive about the impact of pricing on their customers. Brand loyalty is one thing but if you have a product that is overpriced, consumers will turn to supermarket own brands. As soon as you get used to not using Lurpak, you will change your habits.”

Andrew Opie of the British Retail Consortium, a trade body, said the outbreak of war in Ukraine had caused costs to spiral. “The price of food commodities is rising, along with energy costs and supply chain costs,” he said.

British households are being squeezed on all fronts, with energy, mortgage and food bills all on the rise. The average shopper will spend £380 more on groceries alone this year, according to the market research firm Kantar.

However, Which? found that the average household could save £542 a year by switching from brands in the “big four” supermarkets – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons – to rival ranges from discounters such as Aldi and Lidl. Aldi was the cheapest supermarket in June, based on a typical grocery basket, with shoppers paying 15pc more on average at the big four.

Arla Foods, which owns Lurpak, said prices for the “feed, fertiliser and fuel farmers need to produce milk” had risen significantly in recent months. Noble Foods, producers of Happy Eggs, said retailers were responsible for setting the prices of its products.

AG Barr, which owns the Irn Bru brand, said that it had increased prices to reflect rising costs in its own supply chain, but that it had no control over what retailers charge shoppers. Johnson & Johnson, owner of Calpol, said: “Pricing of our products reflect a wide range of factors, including costs and ongoing investment.”

Procter & Gamble, the manufacturer of Pampers, and Hellmann’s owner Unilever did not respond to requests for comment.