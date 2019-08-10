Brands Hatch W Series: Kimilainen fastest ahead of finale

Lucy Morson
motorsport.com

Assen winner set a lap time of 1m23.365s during the second free practice session, having also set the pace earlier that morning in changeable conditions.

, who was second in the morning.

, who is one of several drivers who is fighting for a guaranteed 2020 grid slot by finishing in the top 12 in the standings.

caused a late red-flag when she ran into the gravel at Paddock Hill Bend in the final five minutes of practice, but had set a time good enough for sixth.

Championship contender was seventh and almost a second adrift of Chadwick, who will win the inaugural W Series title as long as she finishes on the podium.

Visser had improved from her morning performance, where she ended up last in the field after having completed just seven laps before being confined to the garage with an apparent technical issue.

.

FP2 results:

1

7

Finland
Finland

Emma Kimilainen

1'23.365

2

27

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alice Powell

1'23.648

0.283

3

55

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jamie Chadwick

1'24.392

1.027

4

85

Japan
Japan

Miki Koyama

1'24.529

1.164

5

21

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jessica Hawkins

1'24.722

1.357

6

5

Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein

Fabienne Wohlwend

1'24.813

1.448

7

95

Netherlands
Netherlands

Beitske Visser

1'24.982

1.617

8

26

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Sarah Moore

1'25.001

1.636

9

11

Italy
Italy

Vicky Piria

1'25.189

1.824

10

37

United States
United States

Sabre Cook

1'25.210

1.845

11

19

Spain
Spain

Marta Garcia

1'25.323

1.958

12

31

South Africa
South Africa

Tasmin Pepper

1'25.372

2.007

13

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Esmee Hawkey

1'25.442

2.077

14

3

Poland
Poland

Gosia Rdest

1'26.256

2.891

15

67

United States
United States

Shea Holbrook

1'26.386

3.021

16

58

Belgium
Belgium

Sarah Bovy

1'26.398

3.033

17

20

Australia
Australia

Caitlin Wood

1'26.413

3.048

18

49

Canada
Canada

Megan Gilkes

1'26.658

3.293

19

99

South Africa
South Africa

Naomi Schiff

1'27.244

3.879

20

77

Hungary
Hungary

Vivien Keszthelyi

1'27.542

4.177

