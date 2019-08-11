Brands Hatch W Series: Chadwick on pole for decider

Lucy Morson
motorsport.com

Chadwick set a blistering time of 1m22.425s in the final minute of the W Series qualifying session, deposing Alice Powell, who had looked assured of pole until the final moment.

Powell’s late attempt of 1m22.793s looked like the fastest time of the day, before Chadwick’s best time gave the championship leader her third pole of the season, as she heads into Sunday afternoon’s title decider with a 13-point advantage over Visser.

A place on the podium would be enough for Chadwick to win the title, regardless of where Visser, the only other driver in mathematical contention, finishes.

Porsche Carrera Cup GB driver Esmee Hawkey impressed with her best qualifying performance yet in third ahead of practice pacesetter Emma Kimilainen, whose final attempt at pole was thwarted when she ran through the gravel at the entry to Westfield.

Fabienne Wohlwend will line up behind Visser in sixth with Miki Koyama seventh and Sarah Moore eighth after another late improvement. 

Jessica Hawkins was ninth-fastest, with former GP3 racer Vicky Piria completing the top 10 ahead of Norisring race winner Marta Garcia.

Both Hawkins and Piria are in a fight to finish in the top 12 position of the standings, which will determine whether they are guaranteed a return to the W Series grid in 2020.

Reserve drivers Sarah Bovy and Vivien Keszthelyi, who will both take part in the Brands Hatch race, qualified 16th and 17th respectively.

Session results:

1

55

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jamie Chadwick

1'22.425

2

27

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Alice Powell

1'22.793

0.368

3

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Esmee Hawkey

1'22.864

0.439

4

7

Finland
Finland

Emma Kimilainen

1'22.901

0.476

5

95

Netherlands
Netherlands

Beitske Visser

1'23.210

0.785

6

5

Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein

Fabienne Wohlwend

1'23.210

0.785

7

85

Japan
Japan

Miki Koyama

1'23.326

0.901

8

26

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Sarah Moore

1'23.534

1.109

9

21

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jessica Hawkins

1'23.572

1.147

10

11

Italy
Italy

Vicky Piria

1'23.607

1.182

11

19

Spain
Spain

Marta Garcia

1'23.801

1.376

12

37

United States
United States

Sabre Cook

1'23.850

1.425

13

3

Poland
Poland

Gosia Rdest

1'24.218

1.793

14

20

Australia
Australia

Caitlin Wood

1'24.316

1.891

15

31

South Africa
South Africa

Tasmin Pepper

1'24.338

1.913

16

58

Belgium
Belgium

Sarah Bovy

1'24.570

2.145

17

77

Hungary
Hungary

Vivien Keszthelyi

1'24.775

2.350

18

49

Canada
Canada

Megan Gilkes

1'24.870

2.445

19

67

United States
United States

Shea Holbrook

1'25.202

2.777

20

99

South Africa
South Africa

Naomi Schiff

1'25.351

2.926

