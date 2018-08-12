Brands Hatch DTM: Paffett beats di Resta to pole

Paffett set the fastest time of the weekend so far on his final lap of the 20-minute session, recording a 1m17948s in his Mercedes C63 to eclipse fellow Briton di Resta's early benchmark by 0.073 seconds.

Di Resta failed to improve on his second set of runs, securing Paffett a fourth pole of the season.

Former Manor and Sauber Formula 1 driver Pascal Wehrlein completed the top three, qualifying only 13 thousandths slower than di Resta.

Rene Rast was the fastest non-Mercedes driver in fourth, a little more than a tenth off the pace in his Audi RS5, ahead of Saturday front row starter Lucas Auer and Robin Frijns.

Race one runner-up Augusto Farfus was BMW's leading representative in seventh, with Loic Duval (Audi) eighth ahead of another two BMW drivers - Marco Wittmann and Philipp Eng.

The third Briton on the grid, Jamie Green, was 11th and less than four tenths off pole in his RS5 ahead of Mike Rockenfeller.

All but one of the 18 cars qualified within a second of each other, with Bruno Spengler bringing up the rear by improving to a 1m19.115s on his final lap.

Session results

1

2

Gary Paffett

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

7

1'17.948

 

2

3

Paul di Resta

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

7

1'18.021

0.073

3

94

Pascal Wehrlein

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

8

1'18.034

0.086

4

33

René Rast

Audi RS5 DTM

9

1'18.052

0.104

5

22

Lucas Auer

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

8

1'18.135

0.187

6

4

Robin Frijns

Audi RS5 DTM

11

1'18.140

0.192

7

15

Augusto Farfus

BMW M4 DTM

7

1'18.182

0.234

8

28

Loic Duval

Audi RS5 DTM

11

1'18.205

0.257

9

11

Marco Wittmann

BMW M4 DTM

9

1'18.244

0.296

10

25

Philipp Eng

BMW M4 DTM

7

1'18.304

0.356

11

53

Jamie Green

Audi RS5 DTM

9

1'18.315

0.367

12

99

Mike Rockenfeller

Audi RS5 DTM

9

1'18.330

0.382

13

16

Timo Glock

BMW M4 DTM

7

1'18.508

0.560

14

23

Daniel Juncadella

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

7

1'18.517

0.569

15

51

Nico Müller

Audi RS5 DTM

9

1'18.607

0.659

16

47

Joel Eriksson

BMW M4 DTM

9

1'18.654

0.706

17

48

Edoardo Mortara

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

9

1'18.670

0.722

18

7

Bruno Spengler

BMW M4 DTM

8

1'19.115

1.167

