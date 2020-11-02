Brands Answer Tumultuous Election Year With Merch and Initiatives

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, as tens of millions of citizens already cast ballots in early voting states, brands devised ways to make their own voices heard.

In a particularly turbulent election season in which President Donald Trump has repeatedly challenged the integrity of voting by mail and rallied his base to show up at polling sites, fashion companies jumped into the discourse by fervently promoting voting-themed collaborations with artists and designers, as well as various voting initiatives.

Brands are sensing increasing pressure to weigh in on political issues, though they tend to be wary of taking stances that could alienate part of their customer base, experts said. Advocating for the nonpartisan endeavor of voting is a neutral way to engage audiences and seize on the energy of the moment, said Jonah Berger, professor of marketing at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and author of “The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone’s Mind,” which came out this year.

“I think brands have realized, particularly smart brands have realized, that taking perspectives on issues is both a way to get attention and also a way to connect with customers,” said Berger.

“It’s not just about what you’re selling — it’s about what the meaning is in what you’re selling,” he said. “So brands are interested in not only selling clothing and fashion items, but also in selling an ethos, a way of being, an identity, a set of values.

“And encouraging people to vote is one way to dip your toe in broader social issues,” he said.

In the past few months brands issued special voting-themed collections, launched partnerships with voting advocacy organizations, set up donations to civil rights efforts, and waded into the logistics of civic engagement, such as voter registration and filling out census forms.

H&M USA, one of a number of companies this year to undertake a voter registration initiative, also launched a special collection in September billed H&M Votes x Blanks Artist Collab, selling hoodies and T-shirts emblazoned with voting-themed graphics by artists. A representative for the retailer said the company’s voter registration initiative helped more than 4,000 people register to vote and to “make a plan to vote and understand their voting rights.”

The H&M Votes x Blanks Artist Collab also helped donate $70,000 to the local ACLU chapters of the hometowns of the artists involved in the collaboration, and the retailer also donated $100,000 to the ACLU this year to support voting rights efforts, according to the representative. The company will also give all its U.S. employees three hours of paid time off on Election Day to vote, the representative said.

Puma said in October that it teamed with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma, who designed a “Vote” T-shirt. The activewear brand also said it would donate $25,000 to support the ACLU’s campaign “to protect and expand the freedom to vote,” according to a statement at the time. A representative for the company also said it allows its U.S. employees paid time off to vote and that its corporate offices in the U.S. have “implemented a meeting-free day on Nov. 3 to encourage all to vote.”

The Detroit-based watch brand Shinola teamed with the “I Am a Voter” campaign by the philanthropy organization Entertainment Industry Foundation. Shinola linked up with the campaign, which itself sells voting-themed shirts and hoodies, to launch the “I Voted Detrola” timepiece and direct customers to voting information.

The brand also teamed with Detroit-based art publisher 1xRun to produce a small collection of “I Voted” watches, each sold for $450, and donated $3,000 to the Detroit Pistons’ Get in the Game: Vote initiative, according to Shinola. The accessories brand has said it has given its employees Nov. 3 off so that staff can vote and volunteer at the polls.

In October, jeans and apparel brand AG released a “Voter” capsule collection including sweatshirts and Ts with original graphic designs.

Corporate fanfare around voting comes in a particularly fraught election year. Trump has repeatedly tweeted for his campaign supporters to show up at election sites as “poll watchers” — a move that experts have warned could amount to voter intimidation, and which at least one trial court in Philadelphia has explicitly rejected so far.

