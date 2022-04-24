Brandon Wheat Kings even up series with 2-1 OT win over Red Deer Rebels

RED DEER, Alta. — Riley Ginnell scored 7:16 into overtime to give the Brandon Wheat Kings a 2-1 victory over the Red Deer Rebels Saturday, evening up their first-round WHL playoff series at 1-1.

Wheat Kings goalie Ethan Kruger stopped 38 of the 39 shots he faced to get the win.

Brandon's Nate Danielson opened scoring at 17:12 of the second period. The Rebels would tie the game up on a Frantisek Formanek goal at the 4:30 mark of the third period.

Chase Coward made 28 saves in the Red Deer defeat.

The series will resume Tuesday in Brandon, Sask.

Elsewhere in WHL playoff action Saturday, the Seattle Thunderbirds took a 2-0 series lead over the Kelowna Rockets with a 7-3 win, the Edmonton Oil Kings also went up 2-0 after thumping the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-0, the Moose Jaw Warriors beat the Saskatoon Blades 5-3 to go up 2-0, the Winnipeg Ice went up 2-0 with a 5-2 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders, the Everett Silvertips tied up their series with Vancouver Giants with a 7-3 thrashing, the Kamloops Blazers topped the Spokane Chiefs 6-2 to improve to 2-0 in their series, and the Portland Winterhawks also took a 2-0 series lead over the Prince George Cougars with a 2-1 win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2022.

