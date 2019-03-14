Brandon star Elliott Viles named top player in U Sports men's volleyball

QUEBEC — Brandon Bobcats outside hitter Elliott Viles is the U Sports men's volleyball player of the year.

The third-year player from Australia received the award on Thursday, one day before the national championship tournament begins.

Viles was fourth in the country in hitting percentage during a season in which the Bobcats reached No. 1 in the national rankings for the first time in program history.

"Based on his physical talent, his devotion to the game, and his mind for the game, Elliott is an extremely talented player who understands what it takes to succeed at a high level. He’s really committed himself to be the best volleyball player he can be," Brandon head coach Grant Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson also was named national coach of the year.

Ryerson Rams outside hitter Xander Ketrzynski captured rookie of the year honours, while McMaster Marauders outside hitter Andrew Richards took home the Dale Iwanoczko Award for student-athlete community service.

The Canadian Press