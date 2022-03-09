Brandon Shaw Joins Hulu Originals as VP of Publicity

Longtime communications executive Brandon Shaw has joined Hulu Originals as VP of Publicity, the company announced on Tuesday.

Shaw starts on March 28 and will report to Candice Ashton, newly elevated SVP, Publicity & Events. Barrie Gruner serves as EVP, Marketing & Publicity, along with Shannon Ryan, president, Content Marketing, Hulu and General Entertainment overseeing the group as a part of her purview.

In his new role, Shaw will be responsible for managing Hulu Originals public relations efforts consisting of executive media relations, media campaigns, trade and announcement strategies.

Shaw joins Hulu Originals following his role as VP corporate communications for WME. At WME, he worked closely with the agency’s senior leadership to guide communications strategy for the company. He was also closely involved with social impact and diversity and inclusion communications for the agency and served as the entertainment business and trade media contact for other Endeavor business units. Previously he served as Director, Corporate Communications for ICM Partners. At ICM, he handled communications for the agency’s leadership across all departments worldwide, including agent, client and executive press.

Prior to ICM Partners, Brandon worked at Fifteen Minutes PR, where he led crisis, litigation, corporate, and entertainment accounts for the agency. Among many key accounts, he led crisis and litigation communications for the Casting Society of America, the rebrand and relaunch of Henrik Fisker’s Fisker Inc., Hilton & Hyland real estate, and steered communications strategy for 11 production companies and show launches.

Before transitioning to entertainment, he worked in the Obama White House as a member of the president’s advance team, traveling and managing media logistics on the road for the president and senior White House staff. Prior to that, he was an associate in the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence, writing and editing on behalf of the president and vice president.

Between DC and Los Angeles, he wrote extensively for Variety, Politico, The New York Times, Columbia Records’ BruceSpringsteen.net and dozens of other outlets.