Brandon Lee’s Sister Laments Fatal ‘Rust’ On-Set Tragedy: ‘No One Should Ever Be Killed by a Gun on a Film Set’

Shannon Lee, the sister of Brandon Lee, has weighed in on the “Rust” prop-gun tragedy, which killed 43-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Brandon Lee was killed in 1993 after being shot by a prop gun on the set of “The Crow.”

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”, Shannon Lee posted early this morning from the official Twitter account honoring her brother. “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”

According to law enforcement statements, Hutchins was shot around 1:50 p.m. Thursday local time and died of her injuries after she was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured and hospitalized in the incident, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Juan Rios said.

The fatal shot was fired by actor-producer Alec Baldwin.

The investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing, the sheriff’s department said; no charges have been filed.

Hutchins’ director of photography credits include work on the indies “Snowbound” (2017), “Darlin’” (2019), the Joe Manganiello sci-fi drama “Archenemy” (2019), the Brian Geraghty cop drama “Blindfire” (2020), and “The Mad Hatter” (2021). She also worked on multiple episodes of the BET+ series “A Luv Tale: The Series.”

See Shannon Lee's tweet below.

