Brandon Jones finishes 10th at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Brandon Jones crossed the finish line 10th in the B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday. It’s Jones’ 10th top-10 finish of the season.

Austin Cindric came away with the victory in the race, with Christopher Bell finishing second, and AJ Allmendinger placing third. Tyler Reddick took fourth place, followed by Noah Gragson to round out the top five.

Chase Briscoe took Stage 1 and Jack Hawksworth won Stage 2.

Jones earned 34 points over the weekend, giving him 568 on the year. He ranks No. 12 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series overall standings.

The fifth-year driver did not earn any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Jones qualified in ninth position at 95.023 mph.

Jones still is looking for his first career win but owns six top-five finishes and 44 finishes in the top 10.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race endured six cautions and 17 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 10 lead changes.

With Cindric driving his Mustang to glory for Roger Penske, Ford added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 755 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 749. Ford sits at No. 3 with 746 points on the season.

