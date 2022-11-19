Brandon Ingram: Scouting report and accolades

Brandon Ingram|#14

New Orleans Pelicans

Position: F Born: 09/02/97 Height: 6-7 / 2.01 Weight: 196 lbs. / 88.9 kg. Salary: $31,650,600

SCOUTING REPORT

Do-everything forward… High-level scorer with good rebounding and playmaking skills… Has blossomed into a borderline elite shooter… Fantastic size and length for a wing… Hits shots off the dribble… Solid ball-handler… High release point makes him difficult to contest… Has gotten much stronger from when he first started… Improved his free throw shooting drastically… Needs to put more effort on defense… Exerts all his energy on offense and does not take defense too seriously… A bit turnover prone.

ACCOLADES

Most Improved Player: 1 (2020)

All-Star: 1 (2020)

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2017)

