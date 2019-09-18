Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball full participants in Pelicans’ voluntary offseason work, report says

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and guard Lonzo Ball are coming off season-ending injuries they suffered while playing for the Lakers, but both are now healthy enough to take part in their team's voluntary workouts without restrictions, ESPN reported, citing unidentified sources.

The step is a positive one for Ingram and Ball as the Pelicans' training camp opens Oct. 1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ball dealt with an ankle injury most of last season that limited him to just 47 games. He suffered an ankle injury Jan. 19 and was shut down in March. Ingram was discovered to have a blood clot in his right arm, and the Lakers also ended his season in the first week of March.

Coming off a 37-45 record with Los Angeles, both players (along with Josh Hart) were sent to the Pelicans as part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade.

Story continues

"Obviously, injuries kind of messed up things a little bit," Ball said in July of his brief tenure with the Lakers (via ESPN). "But you take the bumps with the bruises and keep moving forward. Only been in the league for two years and looking forward to this third year in New Orleans, get a fresh start and show people what I can do."

Ingram and Ball join No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson as New Orleans hopes to build around its young star and be a contender in the Western Conference. They will complement veterans JJ Redick, Jrue Holiday and Derrick Favors.

MORE: Stephen Curry: Playing in 2020 Tokyo Olympics 'is the plan, for sure' | Lonzo Ball called 'damaged goods' by father LaVar during Big Baller Brand argument | Rockets star James Harden: 'I want to be one of those basketball players that you won't forget'

The Pelicans will start the regular season against the champion Raptors on Oct. 22.



